TD Cowen Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $900.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $870.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $842.22.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $744.03 and a 200-day moving average of $751.55. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.