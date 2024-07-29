TD Securities Raises Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$61.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered Celestica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

TSE:CLS opened at C$72.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.09. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$23.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total value of C$1,244,925.00. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total value of C$1,244,925.00. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total value of C$1,048,187.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $3,983,829. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

