TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.45.

Shares of TEL opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

