Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Team has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.
Insider Transactions at Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.