Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Team has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

