TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TELA Bio

TELA Bio Stock Up 2.2 %

TELA opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.