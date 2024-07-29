Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Telesat Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telesat has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $112.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Telesat will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Telesat in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
