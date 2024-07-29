Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Telesat Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telesat has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $112.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Telesat will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Telesat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Telesat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heard Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telesat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Telesat by 6,039.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Telesat in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

