Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ) Director Mark Andrew Rollins Buys 24,500 Shares

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Andrew Rollins purchased 24,500 shares of Tenaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$161,469.70.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Tenaz Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaz Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.12). Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of C$17.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.010044 EPS for the current year.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is a Dividend King?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.