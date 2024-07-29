Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ) Director Mark Andrew Rollins Buys 24,500 Shares

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Andrew Rollins purchased 24,500 shares of Tenaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$161,469.70.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Tenaz Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaz Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.12). Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of C$17.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.010044 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.