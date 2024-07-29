Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.6 %
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $23.01.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
