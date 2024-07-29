Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBNK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Territorial Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,030. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.