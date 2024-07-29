Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.