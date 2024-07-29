Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on August 13th

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,979 shares of company stock worth $38,055,856. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

