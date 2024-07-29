Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $754.99 million and $24.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,012,264,060 coins and its circulating supply is 991,712,676 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

