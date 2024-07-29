TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $176.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

NYSE TFII opened at $153.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average is $143.80. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

