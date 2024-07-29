Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.68) price objective on the stock.

Tharisa Price Performance

LON:THS opened at GBX 83.98 ($1.09) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.10 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of £251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is 1,904.76%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.