The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290,368 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $52.04 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.