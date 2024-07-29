The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

