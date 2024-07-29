The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $10.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.57. 17,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,101. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.19. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

