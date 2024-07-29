The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,964 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 2.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $312,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

