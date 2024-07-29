The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About The Coretec Group
