The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

