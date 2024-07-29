The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX remained flat at $100.49 on Monday. 37,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,275. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

