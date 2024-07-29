The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.71. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 9,938 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

