The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Korea Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the first quarter worth $2,041,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

