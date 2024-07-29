Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $660.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $650.00 to $660.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $618.94.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $607.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $614.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.