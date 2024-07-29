Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $11,438,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $162.09. 696,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,515. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

