Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. 1,369,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Asana by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $803,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

