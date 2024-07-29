Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $31,370.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $237,314.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

