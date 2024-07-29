TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.19.

Shares of X traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.75. 78,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,705. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$28.32 and a 52 week high of C$42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

