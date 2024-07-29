Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

TOL traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $142.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,115. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $142.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

