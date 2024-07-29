TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.89.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $468.36. 22,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $473.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

