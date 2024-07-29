Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 319% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,003 call options.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.9 %

WCC stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,094. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average is $167.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

