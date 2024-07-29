Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

SARK stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 915,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,311. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.31% of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

