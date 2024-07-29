Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Weatherford International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.