Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $2,133,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $4,478,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 690,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 58,704 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,876. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

