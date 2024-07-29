Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 673.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE DE traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.82. 1,489,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $441.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

