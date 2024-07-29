Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225 in the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 133,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,716. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

