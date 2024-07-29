Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

