Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £18,965.52 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider Tim Eckes sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £18,965.52 ($24,528.61).

Triad Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:TRD traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 285.60 ($3.69). 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,190. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7,300.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.45. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Triad Group’s payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Featured Articles

