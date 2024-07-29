Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.45 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 53.37 ($0.69). Approximately 253,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 97,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.04 ($0.67).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of £21.73 million, a P/E ratio of -378.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

