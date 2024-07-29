Truist Financial Boosts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $69.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,265. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

