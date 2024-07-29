Truist Financial Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $69.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE:CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

