Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $421.48 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $421.48 million and $10.31 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

