Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 0.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.26 and last traded at $64.76. Approximately 3,153,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,769,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 735.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

