Ultra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $836,685.97 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $38.32 million and approximately $836,685.97 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,131.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00651634 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00075707 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10100811 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $679,700.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

