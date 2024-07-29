United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.48% of United Parcel Service worth $611,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $128.45. 1,158,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $188.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

