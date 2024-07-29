United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $637.67 Average PT from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $752.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.56. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

