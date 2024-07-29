Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $220.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UHS. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $213.69 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,010,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.