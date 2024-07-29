Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UMGNF. Wolfe Research started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup cut Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

OTCMKTS UMGNF opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

