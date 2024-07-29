Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UMGNF. Wolfe Research started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup cut Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group Trading Down 2.6 %
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.