Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

NYSE:UTI opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $35,886,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

