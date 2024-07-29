Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Urgent.ly in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULY traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.49. 52,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,552. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

See Also

