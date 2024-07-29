Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

VALN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

